Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jaylynn Watts, a missing 12-year-old.

Deputies said Watts was last seen on October 23 and could be in the Asheville area in a black SUV.

According to deputies, they believe she was wearing cowboy boots and pink earrings.

Anyone with information regarding Watts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

