E-gift cards given for blood donations across the Upstate

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Vince Little / US Army)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE/ SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross is giving $10 e-gift cards to people who donate blood through Nov. 22.

Across the Upstate, The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood donation opportunities starting Nov. 1st through Nov. 15.

The organization is urging blood donors of all types to give blood before the holidays.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

11/1/2022- TriCounty Technical College, 7900 Hwy 76 from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

11/1/2022- American Red Cross, 940 Grove Rd. from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

11/3/2022- Lutheran Church by the Lake, 100 12 Oaks Drive from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To register:

Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

