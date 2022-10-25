‘Enough to kill population’: Massive amount of fentanyl seized in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl to kill every person living in their area.

The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a news conference Monday morning saying the agency seized around 30,531 grams of fentanyl as part of a drug bust.

Deputies said they also found 2869 grams of cocaine, 704 grams of methamphetamine, 454 grams of marijuana, four firearms, and seven pill presses used to manufacture illegal pills.

This comes after a years-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for the manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl-based pills and powder.

Six people were arrested.

Authorities mentioned there was a bill at the state house level to charge fentanyl dealers with homicide if someone died from an overdose but this bill is currently in the judiciary committee.

