FOX Carolina’s Tresia Bowles shares mother’s breast cancer story

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to raise awareness for breast cancer this month.

Did you know Black women are more likely to die after a breast cancer diagnosis?

This hits home for FOX Carolina’s Tresia Bowles, as her mother, Calvenia Bowles, was diagnosed just last year.

Breast cancer doesn’t run on either side of her family. So, it came as a surprise to everyone.

“I went in for a routine mammogram. And, basically, I was behind because the pandemic hit,” Calvenia said.

A delayed, routine check is what likely saved her mother’s life.

“They found breast cancer in my right breast,” Calvenia said.

It was Stage III, HER2, triple-negative cell breast cancer. The news came as her husband, Yul Bowles, was in critical care fighting COVID-19. A few months later, Calvenia started chemotherapy.

“When you get that type of diagnosis, it’s kind of hard to not be a little bit fearful about what’s next, or what does the future hold. Was this a death sentence?” said Calvenia.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation shows that one in 32 African American women will die from the disease, compared to their counterparts, which is one in 39. Read about it here.

Stephen Dyar is a medical oncologist at Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center.

“The mortality risk for breast cancer tracked together until about 1980. And at that point, There was a very sharp divergence between the two,” Dyar said, “Thankfully, the mortality risk is coming down in both Black women and white women now, but there’s still a separation,

There are a few theories about why.

“In the 1980s, when those curves separated, there were two, big advances made in breast cancer treatment. One was the admin of endocrine therapy, which is hormone-blocking therapy,” Dyar continues, “Black women seemingly have more hormone, receptor-negative breast cancers, for which tamoxifen doesn’t work. Part of that theory is that, maybe, the use of endocrine therapies disproportionately helped white women.”

Studies show it could also be due to delayed diagnosis—which causes Black women to start treatment at a later stage of the disease, mistrust of the healthcare system, healthcare access, genetic factors, or just not having the support—financially and physically, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“Because we’re just so busy trying to make it, a lot of times we put things off—particularly mammograms for Black women. It’s because we’re just caregivers. And we get caught up in what’s going on in the now,” Calvenia said.

The NBCF recommends yearly mammograms once you turn 40 years of age.

Dyar suggests women with a family history start earlier.

“We encourage women who have had a first-degree relative that’s diagnosed with breast cancer to really start their screening about ten years before their relative,” said Dyar.

Dyar adds, “The problem is, the younger you get, the less sensitive mammograms are because breast density decreases with age.”

Dyar suggests MRIs for younger patients with a family history. And you can start monthly, self-exams at any age. Learn more here.

Over the weekend, Calvenia was honored during the Strength of a Woman Awards, in Georgia. The organizer, Carolyn Robins, lost her mother to breast cancer. Calvenia shared her story in front of a crowd of other Black women—some of which have been through what she has, others with their own stories.

Tresia started doing monthly self-exams and yearly physical exams with her doctor.

“Don’t ever miss a mammogram or the opportunity to get one. Do your research on the type of cancer, if you get diagnosed, that you have. And know what your treatment options are,” said Calvenia.

And she says always get a second opinion. Calvenia says this to her two Black girls:

“Because of my breast cancer scare, I would want my daughters to know that there is hope, as well,” said Calvenia, “That you get breast cancer, it is not always a death sentence.”

Calvenia is in remission and has had surgery, but her battle isn’t over. The cancer is aggressive. And she’ll continue to be monitored every few months for years, but she’s here. And she stands on her faith.

Bon Secours St. Francis has a mobile mammogram bus that can travel to women who can’t get to the doctor. And if insurance or money is an issue, reach out to the Pearlie Harris Center to see about getting some help.

