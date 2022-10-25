Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween

FOX Carolina News- Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween
FOX Carolina News- Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween(Greenville County Animal Care)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween.

Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”

The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well as a pethub ID tag.

The shelter says there are many cats, dogs, puppies and kittens looking for forever homes.

You can find more about adoptable pets at GreenvillePets.org or you can go visit the animals at 328 Furman Hall Rd from 12-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
E-gift cards given for blood donations across the Upstate
Crews prepare for Ice on Main
City of Greenville prepares rink for upcoming opening of Ice on Main
Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth
Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction