Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween.

Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”

The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well as a pethub ID tag.

The shelter says there are many cats, dogs, puppies and kittens looking for forever homes.

You can find more about adoptable pets at GreenvillePets.org or you can go visit the animals at 328 Furman Hall Rd from 12-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

