Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors.

According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average of 19.9.

This year, the state average for the ACT score is 18.5. The nation’s overall ACT average is a score of 19.8.

Six Greenville County Schools exceeded the state and national average including; Eastside, Riverside, JL Mann, Wade Hampton, Greenville and Mauldin.

Four Greenville County High Schools exceeded the state average including; Hillcrest, Greer, Travelers Rest and Blue Ridge.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.