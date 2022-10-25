Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina

Don’t let Halloween haunt you this year; use these trick-or-treating safety tips to prevent...
(tcw-wafb)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina is again issuing a curfew and directive for registered sex offenders this Halloween.

Every year on Halloween, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services issues a curfew for sex offenders under the state’s supervision.

The state agency said those on the sex offender registry are on curfew starting at 5:30 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The state requires registered sex offenders to turn off their lights and not answer the door for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

They cannot have their outside lights on or answer the door for children looking for candy. They also will break their probation if they host or go to a Halloween party or carnival, the agency said in a statement.

This curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders. Officials urge parents to search the Sex Offender Registry, by clicking here, before trick-or-treating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fountain Inn's annual fall festival is named after Aunt Het, a creation of writer Robert Quillen
39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8
Thousands of books await to be plucked from the shelves at the Merovan Center for the...
Used book sale returns to benefit special programs at library
Chief John Alexander stands beside a police lieutenant as he explains why they're resigning
Police chief: ‘Resistance from leaders’ led to resignation
The "Concert King of the Philippines" will hold a benefit concert in Fountain Inn
‘Concert King of the Philippines’ to hold benefit concert in the Upstate
Simpsonville's Rabbit Sanctuary needs to raise money to convert a shed into a quarantine zone...
Rabbit Sanctuary stops accepting rescues pending new facility