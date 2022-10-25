Head-on crash in Spartanburg County leaves one person dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road.

According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the center of the road and hit a truck head-on.

No other details about the victim or crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

