Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing.

Officials say the Greenville player’s Powerball ticket with ‘PowerPlay’ matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in last night’s drawing. They say because the customer spent the extra $1 for PowerPlay, their prize was quadrupled to $200,000.

Officials say the Rock Hill player won in the ‘Double Play’ drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing by matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball number. They say this customer won $50,000 by adding Double Play for $1.

Lottery representatives say the odds for both big wins are 1 in 913,129.

Officials say tomorrow night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $680 million, the game’s 7th largest prize.

