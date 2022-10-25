Nikki Haley endorses Ellen Weaver for SC education chief

A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made a trip to the Lowcountry Monday to endorse Republican Ellen Weaver in her bid to become the state’s public education chief.

The debate over Weaver’s qualifications has dominated the race that will determine the next leader of education policy for the state’s students and teachers.

The other names you’ll see on the ballot are Democrat Lisa Ellis, a Richland Two teacher and the founder of the South Carolina teacher advocacy group SC for Ed, who will be in Summerville on October 29 and Green Party candidate Patricia Mickel running for the top education job.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Libertarian candidate for Georgia Governor Ted Metz waves to supporters as Republican Brian...
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz
Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen poses for a portrait at the capitol on Nov. 16, 2021, in...
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Bee Nguyen
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger
Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver speaks at a U.S. Senate debate with U.S. Sen. Raphael...
Candidate for U.S Senate (L-GA): Chase Oliver
Mike Ford
Candidate for U.S House District 9 (D-GA): Mike Ford