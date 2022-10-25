Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention.

In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.

But, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Mast violated his home detention Monday at 2:53 a.m. when he left Waffle House, where he was working, and drove to a private residence.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Pretlove conducted a home check Monday afternoon. Mast told Pretlove he was driving an “intoxicated” patron home, according to the report.

“Mast stated that he feared this individual may rob the restaurant or commit some other crime, so Mast thought it a good idea to give the male a ride home,” Pretlove said in the report.

Pretlove said Mast told him that in hindsight “this had not been smart because he could have been stabbed.”

The report goes on to say Pretlove told Mast he needed to take a drug test, but after multiple attempts Mast failed to provide a urine sample.

We’ve reached out to Mast’s attorney for comment, but have not gotten a response yet.

Following Mast’s arrest in February, officials uncovered the horrible living conditions at Mast’s assisted living facility, Oakridge Community Care Home, in Inman.

However, our FOX Carolina News Investigates team read through a decade of complaints lodged against the facility and learned the problems that led officials to condemn Oakridge in February had been on-going for years.

