Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.

According to deputies, there are no official reports of earthquakes occurring in the area on Tuesday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.