Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.

According to deputies, there are no official reports of earthquakes occurring in the area on Tuesday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

