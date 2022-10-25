Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Lottery said this is the largest jackpot of the year and the 5th largest jackpot ever offered.

There are multiple ways to win with Powerball, so carefully check your tickets. Win $1 million for matching the first five white ball numbers drawn or win $4 for matching only the red Powerball number. There are eight ways to win prizes in addition to the jackpot.

Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:59 p.m.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

