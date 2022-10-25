RECIPE: Pumpkin-themed treats for fall
Shared by Chef Bill Twaler, CEC, MSC, Training & Development Director for Truist Culinary & Hospitality Innovation Center
PUMPKIN CUPCAKES
Chiffon Sponge Cake
Yields: 2 cake layers, 10-inch
Method: Creaming
Ingredients:
Vegetable oil: 160 ml
Egg yolks, separated save whites: 8 yolks / 160 ml
Water, room temperature: 1 cup
Vanilla extract: 1 Tbsp.
Cake flour: 14 oz. / 400 grams
Sugar: 14 oz. / 400 grams
Baking powder: 4 tsp.
Salt: 1 tsp.
Egg whites: 1 cup / 240 ml
Method:
1. Line and grease cake pans
2. Whip the vegetable oil and the egg yolks together until just combined
3. Stir in water and vanilla extract
4. Sift together the cake flour, one-third of the sugar, the baking powder, and the salt.
5. Stir this into the egg yolk mixture, then whip at high speed for 1 minute.
6. Reserve
7. Whip egg whites to a foam, gradually add the remaining sugar and continue whipping until soft peaks form
8. Carefully fold the meringue into the reserved batter.
9. Divide the batter between the prepared pans
10. Bake at 375°F for approximately 25 minutes or until the cakes spring back when pressed slightly in the center
11. Invert the pans on a rack and allow the cakes to cool in the pans before unmolding
Chocolate Chiffon Sponge Cake: decrease the cake flour by 3 oz and add 3 oz of cocoa powder sifted with flour
Lemon Chiffon Sponge Cake: replace ½ c water with ½ cup lemon juice and add the zest of 3 lemons to batter
Simple Buttercream
Ingredients:
Butter, unsalted: 1 lb. 11 oz.
Shortening, Emulsified: 13 ½ oz.
Salt: pinch
Lemon Juice: 1 ⅓ oz.
Clear Vanilla Extract: 1 oz.
Confectioners’ Sugar: 4 lbs.
Eggs Whites, Pasteurized: as needed
Method:
1. Scale the ingredients accurately
2. Sift the sugar
3. Blend together the butter and shortening until smooth
4. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the mixer bowl
5. Add the salt, lemon juice, and vanilla
6. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl
7. Add the sifted sugar a little at a time, adding more as it incorporates
8. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl
9. Adjust consistency with the egg whites
10. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl
11. Store at room temperature for immediate use or freeze for future use
CHEESECAKE-SWIRL PUMPKIN MUFFINS
Muffin Ingredients:
Flour, AP: ¾ cup + 2 TBSP
Pumpkin spice: ½ TBSP
Baking soda: ½ tsp
Salt: ¼ tsp
Pumpkin puree: 7.5 oz
Sugar: ½ cup
Brown sugar, packed: ¼ cup
Egg: 1
Vegetable oil: ¼ cup
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Cream Cheese Swirl Ingredients:
Cream Cheese: 4 oz
Sugar: 2 TBSP
Egg yolk: 1
Vanilla: 1 tsp
Method:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Place paper baking cups into muffin pan. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda and salt until well combined. Set aside.
- In large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, sugar and brown sugar.
- Beat in eggs, vegetable oil and vanilla extract. Slowly whisk in the flour mixture, until there are no lumps. Fill muffin tins 3/4 full.
- In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add in sugar, egg yolk and vanilla extract and beat until well combined.
- Top each muffin with about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture and use a toothpick to swirl it into the batter. This will not look smooth, but it will bake up much prettier. (You can see exactly how I did this in the video above.)
- Bake muffins for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- I liked these best at room temperature or even slightly chilled! Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
PUMPKIN-SHAPED COOKIES
Ingredients:
Flour, AP: 1 lb -12 oz
Baking Soda: ½ Tbsp.
Salt: ¼ Tbsp.
Cream of Tartar: ½ Tbsp.
Butter, Softened: 1 lb -2.5 oz
Sugar, Confectioners’: 14 oz
Vanilla: ⅛ oz.
Eggs, Whole: 3 ea.
Method:
- Stir together the flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar.
- Set aside.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Blend in the vanilla.
- Add the eggs and beat again until fluffy.
- Gradually add the flour mixture, beating just until well combined.
Piped Cookies (half of the dough)
1. Bag the dough into a pastry bag with a large star tip
2. Pipe into rosettes, shells, or any shape designated by your chef
3. These cookies can be topped many ways including Jimmys or jelly
Cut-Out Cookies (half of the dough)
7. Scale the dough into 2 lb. discs.
8. Wrap each 2 lb. dough disc separately in plastic wrap.
9. Refrigerate the discs until firm (about 1-2 hours)
10. Work with one 2 lb. disc of dough at a time, keeping the other(s) refrigerated.
11. On a lightly floured board, roll out the dough to a thickness of approximately 1/8-inch (3 millimeters).
12. Cut as desired with cookie cutters.
13. Carefully transfer the cookies to parchment lined sheet pans and chill.
14. Bake at 325°F (convection oven) until golden brown, approximately 6-8 minutes.
15. Let stand for 1 minute, then transfer to wire racks to cool.
PUMPKIN PASTA BAKE
Ingredients:
Rigatoni: 12 oz
Pumpkin puree: 1 1/3 cups
Heavy Cream: 2/3 cup
Sage, fresh: 4 leaves
Rosemary, fresh: as needed
Thyme, fresh: as needed
Egg: 1
Swiss cheese: 2/3 cups
Olive oil: 1 TBSP
Shallot, minced: 1 each
Garlic, minced: 1 clove
Chicken stock: 1 1/3 cups
Mozzarella, shredded: 1 cup
Bacon, crumbled: 3 pcs
Salt: to taste
Pepper: to taste
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Spray 4 4-inch wide mini springform pans with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
2. Bring a large stock pot filled with salted water to a boil. Add the rigatoni and cook according to package instructions for slightly al dente. Drain and set aside to cool. Once cool, take the rigatoni and stand each noodle up on its end in the pans, filling each springform pan.
3. In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin puree, cream, sage leaves, rosemary, thyme, egg, Gruyere cheese, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Set aside.
4. In a medium skillet preheated to medium-high heat, add olive oil. Then add shallots and garlic with a little salt and pepper. Cook and stir for a few minutes until the shallots have softened.
5. Add the pumpkin mixture. Stir and then gradually whisk in the chicken stock. Add more stock if the sauce is too thick. Once the sauce has cooked for a couple of minutes and is at the desired consistency, pour the mixture over the noodles making sure to fill the cracks between the noodles.
6. Add the mozzarella on top (1/4 cup per pan) and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.
7. When done remove the pans from the oven and let the pumpkin bakes cool. When cool, release the spring from each pan and place each pasta bake on a plate. Garnish with extra herbs (if desired) and crispy bacon
