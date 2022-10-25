RECIPE: Pumpkin-themed treats for fall

PUMPKIN CUPCAKES

Chiffon Sponge Cake

Yields: 2 cake layers, 10-inch

Method: Creaming

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil: 160 ml

Egg yolks, separated save whites: 8 yolks / 160 ml

Water, room temperature: 1 cup

Vanilla extract: 1 Tbsp.

Cake flour: 14 oz. / 400 grams

Sugar: 14 oz. / 400 grams

Baking powder: 4 tsp.

Salt: 1 tsp.

Egg whites: 1 cup / 240 ml

Method:

1. Line and grease cake pans

2. Whip the vegetable oil and the egg yolks together until just combined

3. Stir in water and vanilla extract

4. Sift together the cake flour, one-third of the sugar, the baking powder, and the salt.

5. Stir this into the egg yolk mixture, then whip at high speed for 1 minute.

6. Reserve

7. Whip egg whites to a foam, gradually add the remaining sugar and continue whipping until soft peaks form

8. Carefully fold the meringue into the reserved batter.

9. Divide the batter between the prepared pans

10. Bake at 375°F for approximately 25 minutes or until the cakes spring back when pressed slightly in the center

11. Invert the pans on a rack and allow the cakes to cool in the pans before unmolding

Chocolate Chiffon Sponge Cake: decrease the cake flour by 3 oz and add 3 oz of cocoa powder sifted with flour

Lemon Chiffon Sponge Cake: replace ½ c water with ½ cup lemon juice and add the zest of 3 lemons to batter

Simple Buttercream

Ingredients:

Butter, unsalted: 1 lb. 11 oz.

Shortening, Emulsified: 13 ½ oz.

Salt: pinch

Lemon Juice: 1 ⅓ oz.

Clear Vanilla Extract: 1 oz.

Confectioners’ Sugar: 4 lbs.

Eggs Whites, Pasteurized: as needed

Method:

1. Scale the ingredients accurately

2. Sift the sugar

3. Blend together the butter and shortening until smooth

4. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the mixer bowl

5. Add the salt, lemon juice, and vanilla

6. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl

7. Add the sifted sugar a little at a time, adding more as it incorporates

8. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl

9. Adjust consistency with the egg whites

10. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl

11. Store at room temperature for immediate use or freeze for future use

CHEESECAKE-SWIRL PUMPKIN MUFFINS

Muffin Ingredients:

Flour, AP: ¾ cup + 2 TBSP

Pumpkin spice: ½ TBSP

Baking soda: ½ tsp

Salt: ¼ tsp

Pumpkin puree: 7.5 oz

Sugar: ½ cup

Brown sugar, packed: ¼ cup

Egg: 1

Vegetable oil: ¼ cup

Vanilla extract: 1 tsp

Cream Cheese Swirl Ingredients:

Cream Cheese: 4 oz

Sugar: 2 TBSP

Egg yolk: 1

Vanilla: 1 tsp

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place paper baking cups into muffin pan. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda and salt until well combined. Set aside. In large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, sugar and brown sugar. Beat in eggs, vegetable oil and vanilla extract. Slowly whisk in the flour mixture, until there are no lumps. Fill muffin tins 3/4 full. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add in sugar, egg yolk and vanilla extract and beat until well combined. Top each muffin with about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture and use a toothpick to swirl it into the batter. This will not look smooth, but it will bake up much prettier. (You can see exactly how I did this in the video above.) Bake muffins for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. I liked these best at room temperature or even slightly chilled! Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

PUMPKIN-SHAPED COOKIES

Ingredients:

Flour, AP: 1 lb -12 oz

Baking Soda: ½ Tbsp.

Salt: ¼ Tbsp.

Cream of Tartar: ½ Tbsp.

Butter, Softened: 1 lb -2.5 oz

Sugar, Confectioners’: 14 oz

Vanilla: ⅛ oz.

Eggs, Whole: 3 ea.

Method:

Stir together the flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Set aside. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Blend in the vanilla. Add the eggs and beat again until fluffy. Gradually add the flour mixture, beating just until well combined.

Piped Cookies (half of the dough)

1. Bag the dough into a pastry bag with a large star tip

2. Pipe into rosettes, shells, or any shape designated by your chef

3. These cookies can be topped many ways including Jimmys or jelly

Cut-Out Cookies (half of the dough)

7. Scale the dough into 2 lb. discs.

8. Wrap each 2 lb. dough disc separately in plastic wrap.

9. Refrigerate the discs until firm (about 1-2 hours)

10. Work with one 2 lb. disc of dough at a time, keeping the other(s) refrigerated.

11. On a lightly floured board, roll out the dough to a thickness of approximately 1/8-inch (3 millimeters).

12. Cut as desired with cookie cutters.

13. Carefully transfer the cookies to parchment lined sheet pans and chill.

14. Bake at 325°F (convection oven) until golden brown, approximately 6-8 minutes.

15. Let stand for 1 minute, then transfer to wire racks to cool.

PUMPKIN PASTA BAKE

Ingredients:

Rigatoni: 12 oz

Pumpkin puree: 1 1/3 cups

Heavy Cream: 2/3 cup

Sage, fresh: 4 leaves

Rosemary, fresh: as needed

Thyme, fresh: as needed

Egg: 1

Swiss cheese: 2/3 cups

Olive oil: 1 TBSP

Shallot, minced: 1 each

Garlic, minced: 1 clove

Chicken stock: 1 1/3 cups

Mozzarella, shredded: 1 cup

Bacon, crumbled: 3 pcs

Salt: to taste

Pepper: to taste

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Spray 4 4-inch wide mini springform pans with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

2. Bring a large stock pot filled with salted water to a boil. Add the rigatoni and cook according to package instructions for slightly al dente. Drain and set aside to cool. Once cool, take the rigatoni and stand each noodle up on its end in the pans, filling each springform pan.

3. In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin puree, cream, sage leaves, rosemary, thyme, egg, Gruyere cheese, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Set aside.

4. In a medium skillet preheated to medium-high heat, add olive oil. Then add shallots and garlic with a little salt and pepper. Cook and stir for a few minutes until the shallots have softened.

5. Add the pumpkin mixture. Stir and then gradually whisk in the chicken stock. Add more stock if the sauce is too thick. Once the sauce has cooked for a couple of minutes and is at the desired consistency, pour the mixture over the noodles making sure to fill the cracks between the noodles.

6. Add the mozzarella on top (1/4 cup per pan) and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.

7. When done remove the pans from the oven and let the pumpkin bakes cool. When cool, release the spring from each pan and place each pasta bake on a plate. Garnish with extra herbs (if desired) and crispy bacon

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.