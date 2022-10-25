Upstate man charged after trying to force ex-girlfriend into car

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after allegedly putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and trying to force her into his car.

According to deputies, they responded to Davis Creek Road on Friday for a domestic disturbance call. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim and another person involved in the incident.

Deputies said evidence showed that 29-year-old Demarcus Shawntez Taylor put his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and tried to force her into his vehicle. They added that Taylor also attacked another person trying to defend the victim.

Taylor was charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Violence, Kidnapping and 3rd Degree. He was taken into custody and booked in the Ocone County Detention Center at around 3:33 a.m. this morning.

