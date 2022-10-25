Upstate woman loses $93,000 to scammer pretending to be high school classmate

Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning people about a scam that recently impacted an Upstate woman.

Deputies said they spoke to the victim, who said she was recently scammed out of $93,000. The victim told deputies that she met the scammer online in December 2020 and had exchanged text messages with them.

According to the victim, the scammer said they lived in Russia and first claimed they had gone to high school together.

In March 2021, the scammer reportedly told the victim that their son was in the hospital after a car accident and needed money for treatment. The victim said she sent the person gift cards and bank transfers to help them.

“The Sheriff’s Office recommendation is not to provide any money to anyone you meet online,” says Master Deputy Jimmy Watt from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. “We have seen variations on this kind of scam, from a sweetheart scam or someone who needs money for a family emergency. Scammers can be very adept at building online relationships with people. Also, a sure sign of a scam is someone who requests money through some type of prepaid card.”

The victim said the scammer frequently changed their name and where they claimed to live.

Watt said deputies recently spoke to Bailey Parker from the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs about how scammers get personal and financial information from people without them providing it.

“The way that information gets there, I would take a guess of 95% of the time, is through security breaches, " said Bailey. “So, businesses we are using on a daily basis, whether it is the gas stations or grocery store or even the health care organization you go to, they are victims of security breaches. Hackers, and criminals in general, are targeting these large businesses because they know that the businesses have tons of your personal identifying information.”

According to Bailey, criminals often go on the Dark Web after these security breaches to use the stolen information or sell it. Bailey added that a lot of criminal activity happens on the Dark Web because it is harder to trace.

