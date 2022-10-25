USC’s Aliyah Boston lands unanimous AP preseason All-America selection

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina women’s basketball player, Aliyah Boston, was selected unanimously on the 2023 Associated Press Preseason All-America team.

This is the third time the reigning National Player of the Year has been selected for the preseason team.

Boston had a record setting junior year that led the Gamecocks to the National Title for the 2021-2022 season.

Boston is alongside players from Iowa, Iowa State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and DePaul.

The season opener for the Gamecocks is Monday, Nov. 7 and 8:30 p.m. against East Tennessee State.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million
Police lights generic.
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
Powerball Jackpot Up To $700 Million
Powerball Jackpot Up To $700 Million