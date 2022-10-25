USC’s Aliyah Boston lands unanimous AP preseason All-America selection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina women’s basketball player, Aliyah Boston, was selected unanimously on the 2023 Associated Press Preseason All-America team.

This is the third time the reigning National Player of the Year has been selected for the preseason team.

Boston had a record setting junior year that led the Gamecocks to the National Title for the 2021-2022 season.

Boston is alongside players from Iowa, Iowa State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and DePaul.

The season opener for the Gamecocks is Monday, Nov. 7 and 8:30 p.m. against East Tennessee State.

