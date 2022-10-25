West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote.

Now, the project is back on the agenda, on Monday developers were seeking final approval from council. But, developers won’t be breaking ground soon.

The consistent pushback from residents and the three council members who initially voted against the proposal seems to have made an impact on Monday’s vote. The project isn’t dead completely—the debate is far from over.

“The development will completely overwhelm the Village of West Greenville and Brandon Mill communities” said one resident at the meeting.

West Greenville residents still showed up in numbers, one man even bringing a Lego prop to prove their point about scale and density concerns.

“It’s simply too big,” said one resident. That’s always been the sentiment from the residents.

Since “Woven” was last in the hands of the council, the developers have made some changes. As we’ve reported before - the color has changed and they also cut it down from 254 units to 240 units.

Overall, the project height remained up to 6- stories in some parts. Council members had 15 project amendments on the table —which is why some members felt it wasn’t ready for approval.

“As people have said, this appears rushed. I’m not sure why it’s on the agenda for this evening. There is no reason whatsoever we can’t send this thing to the planning commission or somewhere to try to give us some time to try to figure out exactly what we’re voting on,” said Ken Gibson, Greenville city councilman.

In the end—that’s exactly what they decided to do.

“Think of the community first, not the developer,” said councilwoman Lillian Brock-Flemming who represents the area.

Unanimously, council voted to send the project back to the planning commission again to further study several factors including its; height, density, scale, open space, transition into the neighborhood, affordable units, and the traffic associated with the project.

Fleming said, the outcome, is a testament to the residents fighting against it.

“The neighbors kept coming. That’s still telling me they still are working to try to make sure this thing does not happen” she said.

The council asked the planning commission to have a report ready by December 12th. After that, it’ll be back in the hands of the city council to vote for final approval.

