Addressing workplace violence in SC’s healthcare facilities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an industry we all depend on, but it’s become more dangerous. Workplace violence in health care.

Last month, analysis from Press Ganey’s National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators revealed two nurses are assaulted every hour, and just last week, a nurse practitioner was stabbed and killed by a patient in North Carolina.

It’s a reality for medical professionals even here in the Upstate, but there’s a new partnership to better track and enforce zero tolerance.

Lucy Easler, PhD, director of Nursing for Behavioral Care Services at Prisma Health has spent 27 years in nursing, but says the healthcare environment across the board just isn’t what it was.

“When I started out as a young nurse, I did not worry about getting punched or kicked – not to the same degree that I do now,” said Easler. “It is not just a nursing phenomenon. It affects all disciplines from the registration clerk, to the patient navigator to the food service worker.”

Easler is also the chair of a system wide council for workplace safety that Prisma Health launched in October 2019, to prevent workplace violence and aggression.

“We’re very concerned about the number of folks that we see leaving the healthcare profession altogether because they feel reluctant to put themselves in harms way,” she said.

But there’s a new partnership to reverse that.

The South Carolina Hospital Association and Antum Risk, a risk services company, have partnered to streamline actionable data, facilitate intervention, and create statewide safety improvement efforts.

“We’ve kind of built the body of water and we’ve got to keep leading our hospitals to it,” said Schipp Ames, vice-president of Strategic Marketing and Communications, SC Hospital Association. “I have not seen any other state’s that are trying to figure out how to track this on a statewide level, so we can look at data, look at trends and see what we can do to solve it.”

According to Antum Risk vice-president of Risk Management Wendy Stephenson, emergency departments, labor and delivery, and behavioral health units are high risk areas.

“It’s just a difficult situation, made more difficult by the climate,” Stephenson said. “We’ve also had a lot of discussion with our hospitals -- you know this isn’t part of the job. you do need to report them.”

Stephenson says these efforts could lead to specific policy procedures or work practices around patients deemed more high risk.

“We’ve gotten the reporting, but now we’re seeing how big of an issue it really is,” she said.

Ames adds it’s time for health systems to look at workplace violence with the same intensity as surgical errors and infections. To learn more, visit here: https://scha.org/news/scha-and-antum-risk-partner-to-address-workplace-violence/

