Asheville Police seek public’s help with hit and run investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they need the public’s help with learning more details about a truck that was potentially involved in a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers say they responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The victim was already transported to the hospital by the time officers arrived. Officials say they remain in stable condition.

Patrol Officers say they temporarily shut down travel lanes on the highway, and Criminal Investigations Division Forensic Technicians arrived on the scene to also conduct their investigation and attempt to identify what happened. However - officials say no suspect vehicle was located.

Officers say they have pictures of a vehicle they believe could be involved in the incident, possibly a blue, late-2000s model Ford F-150 extended cab or similar truck.

If you know anything about the incident or truck involved, you’re asked to contact Asheville Police.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.