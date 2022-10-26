Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is accused of tying up a woman at the home for two days before she was able to escape.

Officers were first called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Myrtle Beach Fire Station on 38th Avenue North for a report of a kidnapping and attempted murder.

The victim told police that on Sunday, 45-year-old William Berry Hodges, from Roanoke, Virginia, hit her in the head with a hammer at their home on Longleaf Circle and told her he would kill her. Police said he then tied her to a bed and threatened to harm her if she tried to escape. She ended up escaping on Tuesday morning and looked for help at the fire station, according to authorities.

Myrtle Beach SWAT and Negotiations teams were then called in to help with the situation at the home on Longleaf Circle, but when they arrived, police said Hodges shot at officers from inside the home and refused to come out.

They said he fired shots on several occasions during the standoff. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but there was damage to some property, including Chris Sheftse’s home which is right next door.

“A bullet hole went through our little bay window there. Through one window and out the other window. Through one of our back walls,” said Sheftse.

Residents in the general area were told to shelter in place and neighboring homes were evacuated as officers secured the area.

After several hours of negotiations, Hodges stopped talking to officers and tear gas was deployed in the home to force him out.

“Hodges attempted to barricade windows and set a mattress on fire in the back of his home,” according to police. “After the house was on fire, he came out to the front of the home and surrendered.”

Because of the threats made during the course of the standoff, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department was on standby and ready to put the fire out immediately.

Sadly, a dog inside the home died due to the fire.

Hodges was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries but was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday night.

He faces several charges including 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of second-degree arson. He is expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

Several agencies responded to assist, including the Horry County Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, the FBI and the ATF.

WMBF News took a closer look into Hodges’ criminal past and found out he has criminal cases against him that go back to 1998 in Roanoke County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Courts Case Information website, Hodges was arrested in October 1998 on several charges including attempted murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Records then show he was arrested in June 2012 on charges of abduction, child abuse and neglect, use of a firearm during an abduction and pointing and brandishing a firearm.

The court website shows that while the case was going through the court system, Hodges was granted bond in November 2013 but was arrested while out on bond in August 2014. Records show he was charged with abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

In the 2012 and 2014 cases, he pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction, child abuse and neglect, strangulation, malicious wounding and use of a firearm by a violent convicted felon. It’s not clear how long he was sentenced, but records show he faces 99 years of probation.

