Coroner responding to Tuesday night crash near Landrum

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they’re responding to a crash along SC-14 near Landrum.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident report shows that the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. near Ford Lane.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash or the victims. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Powerball jackpot grows
Powerball Jackpot Up To $700 Million
Four Legged Friends
Four Legged Friends- Skipper
Steve Grant's two sons, both drug overdose victims, are buried in Greenville
Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy
Workplace violence is a reality for medical professionals even here in the Upstate, but there’s...
Addressing workplace violence in SC’s healthcare facilities