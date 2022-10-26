Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night.

Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Man charged with deadly DUI following crash in Landrum

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.