Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night.

Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Man charged with deadly DUI following crash in Landrum

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ronald Edward Watkins
SCHP: Man charged with deadly DUI following crash in Landrum
WWE searches for future talent at colleges
WWE travels to college campuses looking for next crop of superstars
Bond hearing for suspect from shooting
Suspect from Upstate gas station shooting appears in bond court
Nightly forecast October 26, 2022
Rain chances continue this week