Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night.

Troopers said at around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durbin Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Dominique Lehnhofer.

