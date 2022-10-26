Father’s loss inspires mission to prevent drug overdose deaths

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This year, Red Ribbon Week, a national initiative aimed at preventing drug use among young people, fell one week after the anniversary of Steve Grant’s son, Christopher.

Christopher Grant, 24, died on Oct. 17, 2005 from an accidental overdose of cocaine and methadone, according to Grant.

“(He was) addicted for eight years and ultimately died in our house after five rehabs,” Grant said. “I found him. I thought he was sleeping but he was dying.”

Tragedy struck again five years later when Kelly Grant, 24, died from a heroin overdose on Dec. 5, 2010. His father found him lying on the floor.

“(It was) that unfortunate portrayal of a drug addict with a band wrapped around (his) arm and a needle lying next to (him),” Grant said. “It was not a pretty scene.”

The loss of his sons inspired Grant to prevent other families from experiencing the same tragedy. He founded Chris & Kelly HOPE Foundation, a nonprofit that supports programs and people battling addiction. He also wrote “Don’t Forget Me,” a detailed account of his sons’ struggles with drugs.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Chris & Kelly HOPE Fitness Park. The eight-station exercise park sits between the Swamp Rabbit Trail and a residential treatment facility for adolescents struggling with substance abuse.

“The purpose was for those kids...to come down the hill every day in the morning,” Grant said.

The Phoenix Center ran the cost-free, residential program for teens but now only treats adolescents with outpatient services.

According officials with the Phoenix Center, the McCord Center in Orangeburg County is the only residential treatment facility for teenagers in South Carolina.

Grant said he wanted to send Christopher to McCord, which at the time was the only residential treatment center for teens, but there were no available spots.

He said South Carolina needs more facilities like this because they could make a difference earlier on.

“When you’re 24, you can decide if you want to go, and if you get there, you can leave,” Grant said. “When you’re 14, it’s very hard to leave. It’s almost impossible really.”

