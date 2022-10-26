Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches to Greenville first responders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday is National First Responders Day and to honor it, Firehouse Subs is offering free sandwiches to heroes in the Greenville area.

Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs in uniform or with valid ID will get a free medium sub with any purchase at Greenville Firehouse restaurants on Friday.

Visit the Firehouse Subs website for more information.

