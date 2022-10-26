Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches to Greenville first responders

Sign for Firehouse Subs
Sign for Firehouse Subs(Aiden Greco)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday is National First Responders Day and to honor it, Firehouse Subs is offering free sandwiches to heroes in the Greenville area.

Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs in uniform or with valid ID will get a free medium sub with any purchase at Greenville Firehouse restaurants on Friday.

Visit the Firehouse Subs website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Officials say Confederate flag pole along I-85 needs to come down
William Berry Hodges
Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped
Jasmine Road works to help survivors of human trafficking.
Upstate organization working to help human trafficking survivors
Kevin Dunham, suspect arrested after deadly shooting
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
Kevin Dunham, suspect arrested after deadly shooting
Murder suspect arrested after Greenville County shooting