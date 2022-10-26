Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash along U.S. 25 that killed one person on Tuesday night.

Troopers said the collision happened around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road.

According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross U.S. 25 when they were hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

