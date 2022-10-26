Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash along U.S. 25 that killed one person on Tuesday night.

Troopers said the collision happened around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road.

According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross U.S. 25 when they were hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Barbara Lee's injuries following dog attack
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
Steve Grant's two sons, both drug overdose victims, are buried in Greenville
Father’s loss inspires mission to prevent drug overdose deaths
West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need
West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need
Barbara Lee's injuries following dog attack
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties