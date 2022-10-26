Police searching for missing teen last seen at Upstate high school

Makayla Sweeney
Makayla Sweeney(Simpsonville PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officers said Makayla Sweeney was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at Hillcrest High School.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair that may be dyed red. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, jeans, white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 864-967-9536.

