Police searching for missing teen last seen at Upstate high school
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Officers said Makayla Sweeney was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at Hillcrest High School.
She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair that may be dyed red. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, jeans, white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 864-967-9536.
