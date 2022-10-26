Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.

Kevin Dunham
Kevin Dunham(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month.

The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.

Deputies charged 42-year-old Kevin Lakeith Dunham with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested on unrelated charges in Dillon County shortly after the shooting.

Dunham was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center on Tuesday where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GVL Fest adds extra day
Greenville Country Music Fest amping up by adding Friday kickoff party
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner responding to crash in Pickens County
The new USC logo announced Wednseday.
USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023
USC Upstate partners with Amazon
USC Upstate offering free credits to Amazon employees