Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month.

The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.

Deputies charged 42-year-old Kevin Lakeith Dunham with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested on unrelated charges in Dillon County shortly after the shooting.

Dunham was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center on Tuesday where he is being held without bond.

