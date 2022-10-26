Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a toddler passed away after a driver lost control of a vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Wednesday at around 7:53 a.m. on Finley Road near Anderson Highway.

Troopers said a 60-year-old driver was traveling north on Finley Road when they traveled off the right-side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the centerline. The driver then traveled off the left-side of the road then traveled back off the right-side of the road, hitting a tree, fence and then a sign, according to troopers.

The coroner said two-year-old Ethan Rampey was killed in the crash.

