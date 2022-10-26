USC Upstate offering free credits to Amazon employees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting in October, Amazon employees can now attend the University of South Carolina Upstate for free.

The university was selected by Amazon to offer employees free tuition. Employees will be able to study online, at campuses, or in one of Amazon’s Career Choice classrooms located within its fulfillment centers.

USC Upstate is one of only five South Carolina institutions in the network, which is comprised of hundreds of schools across the nation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join Amazon’s Career Choice network,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie L. Harris, Ph.D. “Advancing the economic mobility of the citizens of our region and state is fundamental to our mission. We are ready to help Amazon employees reach greater heights.”

The company said Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their own education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

The school said 750,000 U.S. hourly employees are eligible to participate in Career Choice 90 days after starting at Amazon.

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, click here.

