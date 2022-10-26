West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greeenville city council pushed back a large apartment development in West Greenville called Woven. This was after residents and some council members expressed concerns over the project’s size.

As the project makes its way back through the planning commission process for a second time, we’re taking a look at what residents want, and what the city of Greenville found the area needs.

“We have a front porch living. You know your neighbors and you get to know people walking their dogs along the street” said Cherington Shucker, a West Greenville resident. That’s what she loves about her neighborhood. She felt the Woven proposal would change the neighborhood feel.

Her concerns were echoed by some city council members.

“My top concern is going to be the density—240 units, and the second, is the height,” said Councilwoman Lillian Brock-Flemming who represents that area.

But Shucker says residents do want something new.

“We’re okay with a larger development coming in but that remains in context with the lower buildings here” she said.

In 2021—the city conducted a survey as part of the Village of West Greenville’s Micro-Area plan. At that time, the majority of business owners and residents said they’d like to see more 2-story developments. Woven reached up to 6-stories.

“Think of the community first, how it would change” said Flemming.

Shucker says she’d like to see the project broken into separate buildings to cut down the height and better maintain that front porch living style.

“We come to West Greenville to enjoy the lower building heights and the feeling of breathability” she said.

Ever since the early 2000′s the city has studied the needs in West Greenville– housing has always been a top need. But even though there is a need for housing, residents say the large size and lack of affordability offered in Woven—doesn’t fill those needs. Instead they fear the development will just push more people out.

“There are so many good things about this neighborhood and we need to be allowed to prosper and grow and change but not at the cost of sacrificing others around us,” said Shucker.

The overall scale of the project is just one of the major factors the council directed the planning commission to look into. They also want them to consider avenues to add more affordable units inside the project.

