WWE travels to college campuses looking for next crop of superstars

Wrestlers were in Clemson on Tuesday night to meet student-athletes interested in becoming the next WWE stars
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WWE wrestlers were in Clemson on Tuesday night to talk to student-athletes about NIL opportunities and what it takes to become a star in the ring.

Tuesday night’s visit was part of WWE’s “Campus Rush” program, a recruitment tour aiming to get athletes from NCAA Division I colleges interested in a career with the WWE.

WWE stars Big E and Omos talked to the athletes in Clemson about their careers and the opportunities available.

“I hope you go as far as possible, I hope you all get to the NFL or NBA or whatever it is that you want to do with your sport,” Big E told the athletes. “But in case it ends a little bit earlier than you’d like here’s an opportunity with WWE that you might not even see coming.”

“It really is a dream to wake up every morning and go to different places around the world, said Omos.” “To be on TV and have millions of people see your face and recognize who you are for something that you create, it’s just amazing.”

The group will continue their tour through December, visiting five other universities.

