Boil water advisory issued for select areas in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Clinton issued a boil water advisory to customers located in select areas as the City repairs the water main.

Officials say customers should boil the water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. They also said that ice that has not been made from boiled water should not be used.

The advisory will go into effect for the following areas on Thursday, October 27 at 11:30 p.m.:

LCWSC Highway 56

447 Commerce Ave. (Republic Services)

163 Commerce Ave. (D&D Truck Stop)

53 Commerce Ave. (Lanford Logistics)

12865 Highway 56 (Comfort Suites)

105 Trade Street (Quality Inn)

12818 Highway 56 (Pilot/One 9)

12774 Highway 56 (McDonalds)

12456 Highway 56 (Citgo)

12439 Highway 56 (Milliken)

12374 Highway 56 (Days Inn)

12328 Highway 56 (Hardees)

12118 Highway 56 (Travelers Inn)

12528 Highway 56 (Waffle House)

Burts Road

54 Burts Road (Carolina Concrete)

11361 Highway 56 (Southeastern Controls)

11280 Highway 56 (Bikini Joes)

11165 Highway 56 (Countryside Apartments)

11086 Highway 56 (Carolina Beautiful)

Presbyterian Home

Westchase Apartments

405 Phillips Street

407 Phillips Street

501 Phillips Street

Highway 56 (800, 900,1000, 11,000, 12,000)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.