Deputies need public’s help to find suspect that vandalized NC church

Deputies are searching for a suspect after the Halls Baptist Church in North Carolina was...
Deputies are searching for a suspect after the Halls Baptist Church in North Carolina was vandalized.(Yancey County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information after a church was vandalized Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a suspect for breaking and entering into Halls Chapel Baptist Church and vandalized the property on October 25.

Deputies say a $1000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction.

Caption

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the office at 828-682-2124.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coroner identifies pedestrian after crash
Coroner identifies pedestrian after crash
Remembering victims of terror lynchings
Remembering victims of terror lynchings
Deputies are searching for a suspect after the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized on...
NC church vandalized
The Equal Justice Initiative says terror lynchings were a tool used to enforce Jim Crow laws,...
Recognizing the victims of racial ‘terror lynchings’ in Greenville Co.