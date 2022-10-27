Deputies: Reward offered for information, suspect after vandalism of NC church

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says a reward is being offered for the arrest of a suspect after a church was vandalized Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a suspect for breaking and entering into Halls Chapel Baptist Church and vandalized the property on October 25.

Deputies say a $1000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the office at 828-682-2124.

