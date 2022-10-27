Deputies: Reward offered for information, suspect after vandalism of NC church

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says a reward is being offered for the arrest of a suspect after a church was vandalized Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a suspect for breaking and entering into Halls Chapel Baptist Church and vandalized the property on October 25.

Deputies say a $1000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction.

Caption

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the office at 828-682-2124.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Future of Greenville County Law Enforcement Center
No plans to move Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, county leaders say
Deputies searching for suspect after church vandalized
Deputies searching for suspect after church vandalism
Future of Greenville County Law Enforcement Center
Future of Greenville County Law Enforcement Center
Coroner identifies pedestrian after crash
Coroner identifies pedestrian after crash
More scams targeting South Carolinians
More scams targeting South Carolinians