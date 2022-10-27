Deputies searching for individual after they removed home arrest ankle monitor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual after they cut off their home arrest ankle monitor.

Deputies are searching around the Berry Shoals Apartments area.

Spartanburg Schools District 5 officials say buses taken students home from Abner Creek Academy returned to back to the school to keep the students safe. They say Berry Shoals Intermediate School and Florence Chapel Middle School were also impacted by this search and could not take students home either.

Officials say parents were contacted to come pick up their child at these school.

