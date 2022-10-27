Memorial revealed for Upstate Air Force pilot killed during Cuban Missile Crisis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A memorial was revealed for an Upstate Air Force pilot who was killed during the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago.

On October 27, 1962, Maj. Rudolf Anderson was shot down by enemy fire near Cuba.

Anderson was a 1948 graduate of Clemson University and Greenville native.

According to the Clemson Corps website, Anderson was one of the top U-2 pilots and had a vital role in the United States operation during the Cuban Missile Crisis before he was shot down.

