No plans to move Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, county leaders say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For two years, plans have been in the works to revitalize what is being called the Gateway District--the area where I-385 ends and downtown Greenville begins.

“We want to see restaurants, we want to see retail. We want to see the arena activated. We want to see, slowly but surely, the Law Enforcement Center be dismantled and relocated,” said DOM360 CEO Robert Donovan, a Greenville Gateway Project partner.

On Oct. 18, a final vision plan by the design firm Plusurbia was presented to city staff and leaders.

For now, the city can only improve properties they own and is emphasizing pedestrian safety and accessibility.

“Beyond that, we have the private sector, all the landowners who have property along this area and I think they’re going to pick up the baton after that and you’ll see some big changes in this area,” said Mayor Knox White in an interview after the final vision plan presentation.

In the renderings, planners hope to eventually reimagine the area, including changing the area where the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) currently sits.

A rendering of the Gateway District Project (Courtesy: Plusurbia Design) (Plusurbia design)

“The first thing that needs to be done is to approach other agencies. DOT, for instance, the county, and begin to work together so that some of the responsibilities of this vision that lie in somebody other than the city they can begin to take place,” said Plusurbia Design Founder Juan Mullerat.

County leaders say there have been no discussions at the county level about moving the LEC or the detention center.

“There are no plans in the county to move the Law Enforcement Center anywhere else,” said County Councilman Joe Dill.

The LEC was built in the 1970s and is owned by Greenville County. The city of Greenville says the Police Department is in the process of moving out to a new facility off Halton Road.

Dill says any plans for the county to move would be far in the future.

“That would take millions of dollars to do. Millions, hundreds of millions. It’s not something that I think is going to happen in 40 or 50 years,” he said.

