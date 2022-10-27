RECIPE: Apple roses

APPLE ROSES

Yields: 6

Ingredients:

Favorite Apple, thinly sliced: 3

Apple juice: as needed

apple jelly: 2 TBSP

Puff Pastry, thawed and unrolled: 1 sheet

Powdered sugar: as needed

Method:

1. Thinly slice apples and place them in apple juice.

2. Place apple slices on a microwave safe plate and microwave for about 30 seconds until pliable.

3. Cut thawed puff pastry into six equal strips.

4. Brush apple jelly on strips; lay apples over lapping sticking out of the top of the puff pastry so that you can hold the pastry over half of the apple

5. Fold pastry over apple and roll into a round shape

6. In a six-hole muffin pan spray or rub with butter. Insert the rose

7. Bake at 375°F until golden brown

8. Cool

9. Dust with powdered sugar

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.