RECIPE: Apple roses

Shared by Chef Bill Twaler, CEC, MSC, Training & Development Director for Truist Culinary & Hospitality Innovation Center
Chef Bill Twaler shares recipes for apple roses and a fun way to drink apple juice.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLE ROSES

Yields: 6

Ingredients:

Favorite Apple, thinly sliced: 3

Apple juice: as needed

apple jelly: 2 TBSP

Puff Pastry, thawed and unrolled: 1 sheet

Powdered sugar: as needed

Method:

1. Thinly slice apples and place them in apple juice.

2. Place apple slices on a microwave safe plate and microwave for about 30 seconds until pliable.

3. Cut thawed puff pastry into six equal strips.

4. Brush apple jelly on strips; lay apples over lapping sticking out of the top of the puff pastry so that you can hold the pastry over half of the apple

5. Fold pastry over apple and roll into a round shape

6. In a six-hole muffin pan spray or rub with butter. Insert the rose

7. Bake at 375°F until golden brown

8. Cool

9. Dust with powdered sugar

