Recognizing the victims of racial ‘terror lynchings’ in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Between 1877 and 1950 more than 4,400 Blacks were victims of terror lynchings. They were killed by White lynch mobs who historians say resented the end of slavery, Black advancement and equality.

South Carolina was one of twelve of the most active states, and in recent years coalitions have formed to provide justice, and educate the public. And the Community Remembrance Project of Greenville County says more work still needs to be done.

Near the intersection of Greenville’s Old Buncombe Road and Buff Street you’ll find a piece of land that school children and vehicles just pass. But within this soil is history.

“It’s just hard to even imagine,” said Ellen Stevenson, Community Remembrance Project of Greenville County co-chair. “(He) didn’t have any justice because there was no trial.”

It was summer of 1895 and Ira Johnson, a Black man accused of killing a White man, was taken from county jail by a mob, hung and shot 500 times.

“It was intended to terrorize the entire Black community,” she said.

In fact, Montgomery’s Equal Justice Initiative Museum and Memorial have documented the terror lynchings of four Blacks in Greenville County. A Community Remembrance Project was established in the spring of 2019 when the evidence came to light.

“You have 1,000 people involved in the actual murder(s) and nobody’s held accountable,” Stevenson said.

Robert Williams was lynched in 1881; Tom Keith in 1899, and George Green in 1933. The Equal Justice Initiative says terror lynchings were a tool to enforce Jim Crow laws, fear, humiliation and racial segregation, with no legal repercussions. It shaped the political, social and economic conditions for Blacks then, and even now.

“(People will say) ‘this side of town is for that group of people, and this side of town is for our group of people’ – and vice versa, and never do the two really have to meet,” said Charnise Mangle, Community Remembrance Project of Greenville County essay contest co-chair. “And when they do then everyone will know where they should be, and the proper order of things.”

She’s referring to the unspoken social rules that she says are alive and well in the Upstate. Mangle says real critical dialogue about the past is needed.

“If people don’t understand the truth then they won’t understand the racial dynamics,” she said.

In an effort to provide a proper funeral and justice to the victims, and educate the public, the Community Remembrance project has done four soil collection ceremonies. The last one for Ira Johnson happened Oct. 22.

“We cannot heal from what we do not name,” Stevenson said.

“We still need to truly remember and recognize that they were humans just like us,” added Antar Hall, Community Remembrance Project of Greenville County communications committee member. “And we need to learn from these events to continue to advance.”

The Community Remembrance Project is also working with the Equal Justice Initiative to install two more historical markers in 2023, close to the site of the respective lynching. A marker for Tom Keith was erected in Nov. 2021 near Mt. Sinai Baptist Church located at 1101 Roe Ford Road.

“I want (people) to think,” Stevenson said.

She adds a matching EJI county monument will follow the dedication of the historical markers, but there’s still more public engagement, and possible county and city approval to come.

