SCHP: Driver killed, 2 kids injured in Laurens County crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing in Laurens County Thursday morning.

The driver was heading west on Highway 560 when they crossed over the center line, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the right of the road, according to troopers. The driver then overturned and hit a tree.

Highway Patrol said there were three occupants in the car. The driver sadly passed on scene while the two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers mentioned that the two passengers were a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

The coroner’s office has not identified the driver at this time.

