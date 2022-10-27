3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co., DHEC officials say

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said three pets were exposed to a skunk that tested positive for rabies in Anderson County.

DHEC officials said the skunk, found near Fairplay Road and Ramage Road, was taken to DHEC’s lab for testing on Tuesday, October 25.

They said no people are known to be exposed at this time.

If anyone believes they or their pets have come in contact with this skunk, contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at 864- 260-5585.

