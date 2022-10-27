3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co., DHEC officials say

Skunk generic WHNS
Skunk generic WHNS(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said three pets were exposed to a skunk that tested positive for rabies in Anderson County.

DHEC officials said the skunk, found near Fairplay Road and Ramage Road, was taken to DHEC’s lab for testing on Tuesday, October 25.

They said no people are known to be exposed at this time.

If anyone believes they or their pets have come in contact with this skunk, contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at 864- 260-5585.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Deputies searching for individual after they removed home arrest ankle monitor
Ross Latini
Driver charged with felony DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for select areas in Clinton
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed, 2 kids injured in Laurens County crash