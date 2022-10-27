LIVE: Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is expected to hold a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities.

The press conference will take place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Major Art Littlejohn will be joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator of Safe Kids of the Piedmont.

