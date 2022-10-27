Upstate Air Force pilot killed during Cuban Missile Crisis honored on 60-year anniversary

Maj. Rudolf Anderson, Jr. was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and who was shot down during the Cuban Missile Crisis on October 27, 1962.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Air Force pilot who was killed during the Cuban Missile Crisis was honored today on the 60-year anniversary of his death.

On October 27, 1962, Maj. Rudolf Anderson was shot down by enemy fire near Cuba.

Anderson was a 1948 graduate of Clemson University and Greenville native.

According to the Clemson Corps website, Anderson was one of the top U-2 pilots and had a vital role in the United States operation during the Cuban Missile Crisis before he was shot down.

