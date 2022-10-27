Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials.

Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.

During the search, the sheriff’s office said they found Brooks in an attic area. While deputies attempted to get into the attic, Brooks broke a hole into the wall, jumped from the attic and fled on foot.

Multiple deputies from Rutherford County and Cleveland County are actively looking for Brooks.

Brooks is described as five foot eleven and 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brooks is still being sought with addition charges to come.

Anyone who knows where Brooks might be is asked to call a local law enforcement agency.

