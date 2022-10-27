Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announces that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license.

According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens counties.

Officials say charges against Steele in three of the jurisdictions include the following:

Seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult

Five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse

One count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment

One count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more

She was served charges in the following counties:

Anderson County on Monday, October 24

Greenville County on Tuesday, October 25

Pickens County Wednesday, October 26

An investigation revealed that between January 15, 2020 and June 13, 2021, Steele allegedly used a State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number belonging to someone else to gain employment as a registered nurse in the seven facilities.

SCMFCU investigators said Steele worked as a registered nurse at the following facilities:

Cascades Verdae Assisted Living Facility in Greenville

Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Iva

Piedmont Post Acute in Piedmont

Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Anderson

Condor Health in Anderson

Easley Place Assisted Living Facility in Easley

Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Assisted Living in Easley.

They say at no time during her employment, did she have any certifications, qualifications or training of a registered nurse, presenting a substantial risk of causing physical or mental injuries to the residents under her care.

Officials say all the facilities mentioned cooperated fully with Investigators.

Additional assistance with this case was provided by the Iva Police Department, Easley Police Department, Anderson Police Department, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department.

