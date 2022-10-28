11 individuals arrested following investigation on drug, gang violence in GA county

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said 11 individuals were arrested following an investigation on drug and gang violence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, six search warrants were executed in Hart and Franklin Counties on Thursday, October 27 following the investigation.

The following individuals were arrested:

Jarvis Dione Settles charged with aggravated assault

Jaquavious Marquez Waller charged with conspiracy to commit a crime (murder), violation of street gang act x2

Larjarvis O’Neal Rucker charged with violation of street gang act

Quentin Devone Simpson charged with violation of street gang act

Deandre Zamel Watford charged with violation of street gang act

Trenton Shoemaker charged with violation of street gang act

Lendarrius Jaywon Keese charged with conspiracy to commit a crime (murder), violation of street gang act

Kenothy Leroy Brown charged with violation of street gang act

Ayana Toryelle Curry charged with violation of street gang act

Tyrickus Miller charged with violation of street gang act

Laterrell Alexander charged with violation of street gang act

