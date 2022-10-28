11 individuals arrested following investigation on drug, gang violence in GA county
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said 11 individuals were arrested following an investigation on drug and gang violence.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, six search warrants were executed in Hart and Franklin Counties on Thursday, October 27 following the investigation.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Jarvis Dione Settles charged with aggravated assault
- Jaquavious Marquez Waller charged with conspiracy to commit a crime (murder), violation of street gang act x2
- Larjarvis O’Neal Rucker charged with violation of street gang act
- Quentin Devone Simpson charged with violation of street gang act
- Deandre Zamel Watford charged with violation of street gang act
- Trenton Shoemaker charged with violation of street gang act
- Lendarrius Jaywon Keese charged with conspiracy to commit a crime (murder), violation of street gang act
- Kenothy Leroy Brown charged with violation of street gang act
- Ayana Toryelle Curry charged with violation of street gang act
- Tyrickus Miller charged with violation of street gang act
- Laterrell Alexander charged with violation of street gang act
