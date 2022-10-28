17-year-old charged with shooting, killing 12-year-old sibling in Florence County

Antony Juarez-Simon
Antony Juarez-Simon(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old has died after being shot in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to Hector Road where they found the child had been shot.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital, where the victim later died.

Joye said the victim was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by the child’s 17-year-old brother, Antony Juarez-Simon.

Investigators arrested Juarez-Simon at the scene and charged him with involuntary manslaughter, point and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities said the 17-year-old “acted with reckless disregard for the safety of others when he shot the victim.”

Juarez-Simon is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

The name of the 12-year-old has not been released yet.

