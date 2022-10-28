Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5.

Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.

Colditz is described as five foot five and 160 pounds with long red hair and multiple tattoos including one on her chest that reads, “sinfully blissed” and one on her left index finger that says “Love”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and if anyone sees Ashley they are encouraged to call 911.

MORE NEWS: The state of the Army recruiting market and closing gaps

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.